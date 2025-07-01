iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,427 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 854,645 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,175,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,994,000 after purchasing an additional 704,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,054,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

