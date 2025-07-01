iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

