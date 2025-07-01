Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $862,000 Position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $219.00.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total value of $28,999,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,560,192 shares in the company, valued at $301,631,919.36. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,476 shares of company stock valued at $52,780,286. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

