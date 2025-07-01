Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 15,322 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59,763 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 711,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,623,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,027,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,443,000 after buying an additional 434,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 469,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MAN stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.