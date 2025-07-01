JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.