JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balefire LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,649,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $806.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.