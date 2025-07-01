JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 9.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $806.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.