JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

JPM stock opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.25. The company has a market capitalization of $806.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $292.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

