Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 767 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $35,682,228. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

