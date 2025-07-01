Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Stock Position Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 828.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

