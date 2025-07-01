Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

KFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.83. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

