Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 8th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kura Sushi USA stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRUS Free Report ) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

