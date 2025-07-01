Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 8th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 5.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.61.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.
