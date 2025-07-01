Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 35 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.47, for a total transaction of $10,075,372.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,875,385.09. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total transaction of $353,353.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,643.90. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

