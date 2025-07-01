Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$236.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$207.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$195.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of L stock opened at C$225.25 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$157.42 and a 1-year high of C$235.17. The company has a market cap of C$68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$201.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5643 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Per Bank sold 13,924 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$3,105,054.78. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$213.87, for a total value of C$106,932.55. Insiders have sold 27,328 shares of company stock worth $6,132,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

