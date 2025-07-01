Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2025

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.63.

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $302.64 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $200.63 and a 52 week high of $377.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.06. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.