Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.63.

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $302.64 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $200.63 and a 52 week high of $377.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.06. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

