Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 118.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $654,751,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,427,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,545,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. Manulife Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

