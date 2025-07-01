Marc Ronchetti Sells 36,245 Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Marc Ronchetti sold 36,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,248 ($44.60), for a total value of £1,177,237.60 ($1,616,640.48).

Marc Ronchetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Marc Ronchetti sold 5,889 shares of Halma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($43.97), for a total transaction of £188,565.78 ($258,947.79).

Halma Stock Performance

LON HLMA opened at GBX 3,200 ($43.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,955.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market cap of £12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Halma plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,316 ($31.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,342 ($45.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halma ( LON:HLMA ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 94.23 ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. Halma had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

