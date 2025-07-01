Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,749 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $706,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

