Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $84,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,908,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $325,160.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,740.89. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,129.05. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

