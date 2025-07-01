Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.9% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $95,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.27.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,129.05. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total transaction of $325,160.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,740.89. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.