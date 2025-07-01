Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Boosted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 300,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 639 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 210,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 50.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of META stock opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $643.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.