Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,651 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 448.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.85.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

