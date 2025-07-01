Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 758.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 761.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 709.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $274.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.43. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

