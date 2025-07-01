Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,728,000 after buying an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $261,610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,790,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,825.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,883.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,880.59. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,454.41 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

