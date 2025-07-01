Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 200,196 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1,150.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

