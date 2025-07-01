Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 4,560 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ITW opened at $247.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.22 and a 200 day moving average of $249.62. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

