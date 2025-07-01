Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,080 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,702 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

