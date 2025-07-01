MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB stock opened at $209.99 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.25. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,435 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

