MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2025

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBFree Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $209.99 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.25. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,435 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.