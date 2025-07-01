Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Trimmed by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 124.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $731.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $670.78 and its 200-day moving average is $629.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

