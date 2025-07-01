Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MSI opened at $419.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.51 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

