NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,856 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in NiSource by 64.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NI stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

