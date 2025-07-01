Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) versus Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Critical Survey

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 2.05% 6.08% 2.86% Intrepid Potash -75.09% 0.31% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutrien and Intrepid Potash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 2 8 7 1 2.39 Intrepid Potash 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Nutrien currently has a consensus price target of $62.12, indicating a potential upside of 6.75%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 46.84%. Given Nutrien’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Nutrien has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutrien and Intrepid Potash”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $25.97 billion 1.09 $674.00 million $1.07 54.38 Intrepid Potash $254.69 million 1.87 -$212.85 million ($15.89) -2.25

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Nutrien shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutrien beats Intrepid Potash on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, environmentally smart nitrogen, nitrogen solutions, nitrates, and sulfates. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. It also provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle; water for oil and gas services industry; salt for various markets, including animal feed, industrial applications, pool salt, and the treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use as a road treatment agent for deicing and dedusting; brines for use in oil and gas industry to support well workover and completion activities; and metal recovery salts. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.