nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $3,986,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.