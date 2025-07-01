NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Asio Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Asio Capital LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,956,982.60. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $158.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

