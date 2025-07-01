NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,679,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,525,328.12. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $158.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

