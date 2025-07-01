NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,679,361 shares in the company, valued at $263,525,328.12. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

