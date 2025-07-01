NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $158.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,956,982.60. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

