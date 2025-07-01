Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Okta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $1,100,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 158.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.59.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

