Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 104,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

