Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,051,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,615,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,529,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

