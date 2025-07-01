Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 793 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of UITB stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.31.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
