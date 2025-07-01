Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA URA opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

