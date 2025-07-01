Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,355.8% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,460. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

