Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 608 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 135.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

