Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 841 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

