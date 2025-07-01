Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHI stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.