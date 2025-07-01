Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,268,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,421,979,000 after buying an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,522.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,429.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,359.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,528.45.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,532.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

