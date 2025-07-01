Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $178,444.62. Following the sale, the director owned 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

