Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sony alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its stake in Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Stock Down 1.0%

SONY stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sony

About Sony

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.