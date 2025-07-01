Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $245.08. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.90.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

